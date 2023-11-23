Weiss Asset Management LP Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Sysco by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Sysco stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.03. 2,398,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.62.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

