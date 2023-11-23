Weiss Asset Management LP Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2023

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYFree Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Sysco by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Sysco Stock Up 1.0 %

Sysco stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.03. 2,398,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.62.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.