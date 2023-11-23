Weiss Asset Management LP Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Weiss Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,080 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 38,632 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIMO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,363 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,214.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,255 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,642,000 after buying an additional 125,942 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 290,895 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 95,095 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 26,798 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.38. 468,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.81. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $95.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.73.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 119.88%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

