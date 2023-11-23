Weiss Asset Management LP Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 292.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Nextracker accounts for about 0.6% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Nextracker worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth about $154,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nextracker by 58.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after buying an additional 677,921 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Nextracker by 7.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,266,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,406,000 after buying an additional 86,787 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nextracker by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,199,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after buying an additional 646,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in Nextracker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 935,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NXT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.55. 593,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,143. Nextracker Inc. has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $46.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXT. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Nextracker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Nextracker from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nextracker

About Nextracker

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.