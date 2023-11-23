Weiss Asset Management LP Has $945,000 Stock Position in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV)

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its holdings in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,820 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.99% of AlphaVest Acquisition worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,701,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,145,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,443,000. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,094,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,005,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AlphaVest Acquisition alerts:

AlphaVest Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AlphaVest Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.65 during trading hours on Thursday. 6,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,560. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $10.93.

AlphaVest Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.