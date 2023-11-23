Weiss Asset Management LP Increases Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 60.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,391. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.32%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $54,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

