Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $10.57 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,568,000. Kenvue accounts for about 0.8% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,465,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth $158,520,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth $135,729,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $120,868,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $109,796,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.04. 21,324,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,679,612. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

In other news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. bought 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $128,530.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

