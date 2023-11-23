Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $390,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,406. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.39. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

