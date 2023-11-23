Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $554,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,144,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,318,000 after purchasing an additional 479,348 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,685,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,982,000 after buying an additional 379,419 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $340,539,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $410,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.77.

AMD traded up $3.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,894,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,625,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,021.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

