Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $828,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AWK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,040. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.