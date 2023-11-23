Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $913,000 in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,458 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 151,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 65.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,058,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after buying an additional 234,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.05. 2,615,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,112,302. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.28%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -122.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AQN. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

