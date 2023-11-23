Weiss Asset Management LP Lowers Position in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

Weiss Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,500 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.02% of CSLM Acquisition worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CSLM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,419,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,239,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CSLM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,636,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSLM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,531,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSLM Acquisition Stock Performance

CSLM Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.83 during trading on Thursday. 416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,080. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. CSLM Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.76.

CSLM Acquisition Company Profile

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

