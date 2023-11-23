Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $271,000 Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,127,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 78.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,424,000 after buying an additional 7,252,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 98,059.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,365,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,232 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.6 %

INVH stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,964. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 131.65%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

