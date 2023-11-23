Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $358,000 Investment in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $73,731,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,636,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 1,946.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,590,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after buying an additional 1,513,030 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 22,794.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 59.5% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,086,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.73 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

NASDAQ:CD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.59. 734,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,651. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $214.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

