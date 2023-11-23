Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Atmus Filtration Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,098,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth about $267,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,992,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth about $9,048,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $101,348.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,533.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATMU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.66. 430,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,496. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.51.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $396.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.93 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 79.43% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

