Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,355,000 after acquiring an additional 143,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,160 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Equity Residential by 409.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 335,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 269,707 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $184,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.6 %

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.49. 1,795,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,472. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.22%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

