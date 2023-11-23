Weiss Asset Management LP Reduces Holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Weiss Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564,800 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 2.01% of Alpha Star Acquisition worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the first quarter worth $51,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alpha Star Acquisition by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALSA remained flat at $11.15 during midday trading on Thursday. 12,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,191. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

