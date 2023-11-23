Weiss Asset Management LP Reduces Stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO)

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,971 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 2.28% of Horizon Space Acquisition I worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at $703,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 21.8% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 300,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 53,848 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at about $991,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I in the second quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $4,344,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Space Acquisition I alerts:

Horizon Space Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of HSPO stock remained flat at $10.63 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,257. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48.

About Horizon Space Acquisition I

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.