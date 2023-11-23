Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 30,577 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Weiss Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,577 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Manchester United by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Manchester United by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Manchester United Stock Performance

MANU stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 560,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,233. Manchester United plc has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 40.60% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $209.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

