Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 570,000 Shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC)

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Free Report) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.70% of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 873.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Trading Down 76.0 %

JGGC traded down $5.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,840,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,746. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.