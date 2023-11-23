Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 722,645 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Weiss Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722,645 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies makes up 0.7% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of Albertsons Companies worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 161,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,043,000 after acquiring an additional 63,822 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

NYSE:ACI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.40. 1,099,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,400. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.81. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

