Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $668,000 Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NBXG traded up 0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 10.60. The company had a trading volume of 311,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,390. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a one year low of 7.70 and a one year high of 11.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is 10.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

