Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 1.61% of Pono Capital Three at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pono Capital Three in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Pono Capital Three during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Three during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pono Capital Three in the second quarter worth $1,457,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Pono Capital Three in the second quarter valued at $1,040,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Pono Capital Three Stock Up 0.2 %

Pono Capital Three stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.54. 677,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,161. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. Pono Capital Three, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $11.93.

Pono Capital Three Company Profile

Pono Capital Three, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, online retail, and e-sports companies.

