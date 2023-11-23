Weiss Asset Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Weiss Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,553 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,756,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,971. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.04. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.