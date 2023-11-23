Weiss Asset Management LP Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Weiss Asset Management LP reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,341 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,303,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,755. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $96.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

