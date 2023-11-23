West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,173,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 114,449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.94% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $831,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $237,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $984,912,000 after acquiring an additional 541,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,246,000 after acquiring an additional 359,021 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $78,770,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $73,389,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $351.17. The stock had a trading volume of 502,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,227. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.67. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.82 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

