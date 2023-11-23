Western Asset Management Company LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Western Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 695,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,623,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Western Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Western Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,516,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

