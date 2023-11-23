Western Asset Management Company LLC Sells 137,990 Shares of EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF)

Western Asset Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,990 shares during the period. EG Acquisition comprises about 0.7% of Western Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Western Asset Management Company LLC owned 1.09% of EG Acquisition worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in EG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in EG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in EG Acquisition by 1,111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 33,591 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in EG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EG Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EGGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.65. 452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,167. EG Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

EG Acquisition Profile

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

