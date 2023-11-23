Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Posts Earnings Results

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 748.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of WSTRF stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.49.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile
