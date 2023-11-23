Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Posts Earnings Results

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 748.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of WSTRF stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

