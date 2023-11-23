Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Lowered by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 648,146 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises 0.8% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Weyerhaeuser worth $52,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.99. 2,212,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,103. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

