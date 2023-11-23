Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Position Boosted by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,763 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.23% of Wolfspeed worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth $223,238,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 98,370.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,378,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,636,000 after buying an additional 1,377,187 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth about $76,258,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,303,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after acquiring an additional 670,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,185,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,326. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.99. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.56.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

