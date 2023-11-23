Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH opened at $78.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 98.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 27,783 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $4,920,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.