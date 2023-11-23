XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON XPS opened at GBX 228.06 ($2.85) on Thursday. XPS Pensions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 130.50 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 235 ($2.94). The stock has a market cap of £473.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3,228.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 205.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 188.54.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 262 ($3.28) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Tuesday.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

