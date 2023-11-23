Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.86) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 280.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 396.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.