Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.41). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.06) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.53) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

AXSM has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.46. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $91.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.54.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,043.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

