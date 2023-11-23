Zacks Research Comments on Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Expeditors International of Washington in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Pal now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Expeditors International of Washington’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $117.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.77. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $102.75 and a one year high of $128.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

