Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.08. The consensus estimate for Hilton Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $171.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $172.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.52.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,098,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,336,000 after purchasing an additional 269,451 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,000,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,614,000 after buying an additional 312,101 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,806,000 after buying an additional 185,704 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

