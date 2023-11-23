Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Sold by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Zai Lab worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,784,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after buying an additional 1,006,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,068,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,409,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,136,000 after buying an additional 923,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,072.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZLAB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 233,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,537. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.06. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

