Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) Insider Buys £19,998 in Stock

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) insider Ashley G. Martin acquired 13,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £19,998 ($25,019.39).
Zegona Communications Stock Up 2.0 %
ZEG opened at GBX 152 ($1.90) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.49. The company has a market cap of £9.38 million, a PE ratio of -298.04 and a beta of 0.34. Zegona Communications plc has a 12 month low of GBX 30.25 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 154 ($1.93). The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.
About Zegona Communications
