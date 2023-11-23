Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) Insider Buys £19,998 in Stock

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) insider Ashley G. Martin acquired 13,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £19,998 ($25,019.39).

Zegona Communications Stock Up 2.0 %

ZEG opened at GBX 152 ($1.90) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.49. The company has a market cap of £9.38 million, a PE ratio of -298.04 and a beta of 0.34. Zegona Communications plc has a 12 month low of GBX 30.25 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 154 ($1.93). The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

About Zegona Communications

Zegona Communications plc focuses on investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

