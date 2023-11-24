1,065 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Bought by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Medpace by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $15,060,466.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,844,103.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $15,060,466.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,844,103.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,072 shares of company stock worth $103,391,369 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.29. 28,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,221. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.69. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $287.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medpace

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.