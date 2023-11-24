11,971 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Acquired by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,971 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,587 shares of company stock worth $35,137,653 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.5 %

TTD stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,771. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.44.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

