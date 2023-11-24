12,220 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,220 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Down 0.7 %

Shopify stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.49. 3,098,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,900,190. The company has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.43 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $71.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

