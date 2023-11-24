13,000 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vontier by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vontier by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Vontier by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of Vontier stock remained flat at $33.43 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 304,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,331. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

