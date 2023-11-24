1,426 Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 141.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Wedbush began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.08.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EGP stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $188.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.54.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.