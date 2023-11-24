217 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Bought by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.68. The company had a trading volume of 104,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,562. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

