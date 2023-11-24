23,400 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 90.5% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. StockNews.com cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. 2,747,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,224,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.