2,464 Shares in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Acquired by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CONMED by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,472,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,926,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in CONMED by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,350,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,302,000 after buying an additional 99,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CONMED by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,247,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,791,000 after buying an additional 83,224 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.19. 39,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $138.47.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.22 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

