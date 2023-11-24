29,497 Shares in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Acquired by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 29,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,568,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,053,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS Stock Up 0.2 %

ATS stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. ATS Co. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 31.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). ATS had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $548.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut ATS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATS

About ATS

(Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.