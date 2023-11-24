3,900 Shares in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 77.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bunge Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth about $74,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of BG stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.36. 131,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,366. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $87.86 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BG. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

