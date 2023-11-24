3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 1.0% of AXQ Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $95.60. 535,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,733. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.79.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

