42,243 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Cencora by 38.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $11,684,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cencora by 156.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $199.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.48 and a 12 month high of $200.54.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $669,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on COR. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.36.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

